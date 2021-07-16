Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.66 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $962.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.