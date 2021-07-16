The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Andersons worth $67,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $918.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

