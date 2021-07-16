KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.96% of KAR Auction Services worth $74,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.