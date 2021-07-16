Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $70,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Natera by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $3,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

