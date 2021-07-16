Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $962,678.06 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $11,429,000.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

