Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -237.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

