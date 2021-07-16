Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

