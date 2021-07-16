Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $627,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

