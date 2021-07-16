Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of EAT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

