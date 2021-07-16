Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

