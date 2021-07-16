Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

