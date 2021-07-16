Wolfe Research Upgrades The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $224.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of BA stock opened at $222.76 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

