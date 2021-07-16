Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.29. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.