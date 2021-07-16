Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.