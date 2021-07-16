Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $3.87 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.94. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.