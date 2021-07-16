UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

