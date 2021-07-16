Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $366,675.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $366,675.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,647,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.