Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Sells $280,080.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00.

LADR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

