Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Praxis Precision Medicines to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Praxis Precision Medicines N/A -$61.82 million -2.19 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.37

Praxis Precision Medicines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Praxis Precision Medicines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors 4711 17867 39233 769 2.58

Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 250.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors -2,681.05% -112.53% -27.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

