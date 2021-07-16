Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.

DBX stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

