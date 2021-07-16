Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.
DBX stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.