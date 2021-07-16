Head-To-Head Comparison: United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) vs. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Health Products and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 1 3 11 0 2.67

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $101.42, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than United Health Products.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,051.81% Edwards Lifesciences 19.02% 27.63% 17.26%

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $4.39 billion 15.07 $823.40 million $1.86 57.17

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats United Health Products on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral regurgitation, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products, oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

