Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 15,008 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 15,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,612.48.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

