Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $504.95 million, a PE ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.