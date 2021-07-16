Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

