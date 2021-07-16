Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Guild alerts:

NYSE GHLD opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.