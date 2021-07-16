The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,247,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

