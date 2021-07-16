Stella Roy Sells 175,090 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 175,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,338,966.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.76 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 64.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 462,222 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.