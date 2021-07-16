Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,761,539 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 109.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $109,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

