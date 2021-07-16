Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

