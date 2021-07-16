Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

