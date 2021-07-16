Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AMR opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

