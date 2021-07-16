Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $396,075,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

