Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Eventbrite stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

