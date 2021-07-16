Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Update

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKCQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

