BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Up 106.6% in June

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,049,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.