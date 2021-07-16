GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 922,043 shares.The stock last traded at $32.06 and had previously closed at $31.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

