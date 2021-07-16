Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 779,847 shares.The stock last traded at $11.99 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

