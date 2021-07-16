Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.49 and last traded at C$70.36, with a volume of 32259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

