Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

