Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

BMEA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.