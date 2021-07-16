Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

