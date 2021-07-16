Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

COWN stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cowen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.