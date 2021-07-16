Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

ALGT opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

