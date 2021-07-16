Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $957,000 Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Quentin Mccubbin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

