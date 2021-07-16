Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.34 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

