Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Financial Survey

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 4.73% 3.05% 0.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.11 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.07 $99.25 million $1.25 94.87

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credicorp 2 8 2 0 2.00

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $149.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credicorp beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

