Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

