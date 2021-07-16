Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,746,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

