Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

