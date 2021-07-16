CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

